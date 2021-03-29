SEMCIL helping people live independently

The access supervisor says they build about 20-30 ramps every year.

The pandemic has forced a lot of us to be more independent... but for people living with a disability, that might not be the easiest task.

Now, one non?

"* profit is helping minnesotans get their freedom back.

This ramp might not seem like much to you or me, but for the man who lives here, its the only way he's about to get outside on his own.

Dan matheson was diagnosed with a disease that put him in a wheelchair three years ago.

The first year of that... he needed help just to be able to leave his house.

His wife tells me that sent him into a depression until he was introduced to south eastern minnesota center for independent living — or semcil.

"*?

"* or semcil.

A couple years ago... the non?

"*profit built him this ramp.

He says being able to do the little things again has been a blessing.

"well it made me feel a lot better because of the freedom to get out.

I can go out in the yard, i can go down to the patio and sit by the campfire with everybody.

It gives me freedom."

The access supervisor of semcil tells me they build 20 to 30 of these ramps every year.

But they can't do without the help of the community.

So if you're interested in getting your hands dirty... we have a link on our website kimt dot com with more information.

