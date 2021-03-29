COVID Recovery 3/29/2021

Hear her story as she returns home.

A Louisville woman, Brianna Heitzman, lost her legs and some fingers during her COVID battle.

In kentucky is now home...after a months-long battle with covid-19..

She lost her legs during her battle..

Kristin goodwillie takes us to louisville and shows us the moments she's reunited.

### ### bright signs...all bearing words of encouragement...a group wearing brianna strong shirts line up outside baptist east hospital.

Nat?

Everyone anxiously waiting to see brianna heitzman--especially her four-legged fur-babies.

Cheering as she leaves the hospital."

Coworkers and clients with down syndrome louisville taking in the emotional reunion.

Seeing their friend for the first time in 5 months.

13:36:10-13:36:14 brianna: "you don't have to cry, okay?"

Brianna heitzman was admitted to the hospital on october 12th with covid--weeks later, on the 23rd--she was put on a ventilator.

Brianna 13:30:52-13:30:59: "the next thing i remember is being woke up to tell me that i was going to lose my legs."

In early december, they had to amputate brianna's legs, later...some of her fingers were also amputated.

Her family making tough decisions through phone calls or video chats.

Brian heitzman/brianna's father 13:43:06-13:43:12: "she's in the hospital alone and we can't see her."

Highlighting the helplessness most families go through when their loved one is alone--fighting for their life.

Aleigha mills/brianna's sister 13:42:33-13:42:42: "you never think that your family member is going to be like this, you never think that it's going to do this to your family."

Brianna had her family--her dogs--who were relying on her to get better.

Brianna 13:32:04-13:32:10: "i can do a lot of things that i couldn't do before, because i'm determined."

Loading up for the first time in her wheelchair accessible van--bought with the gofundme money she received.

Brianna 13:32:11-13:32:13: "i'm ready for a new normal."

And she's looking forward to one more thing.

Brianna 13:34:35-13:34:41 "a home cooked meal."

I'm kristin goodwillie,