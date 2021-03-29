Verona man accused of punching girlfriend repeatedly following dispute

With him repeatedly punching her in the face.

According to the oneida county sheriff's office.... 34- year-old christopher skinr was arrestelate last night in oida.

Around 6:20 last night.... at their home in the town of verona.

The sheriff's office received calls from a neighbor who heard two people yelling.

Deputies got to the scene but skinner had already left with his vehicle and the victim's cell phone.

They found his girlfriend inside with injuries to her face.

She was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office issued a "be on the lookout" and officers in oneida later found skinner and took him into custody without incident.

Skinner is in the oneida county jail where he is facing charges of assault and petit larceny.

