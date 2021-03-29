Wildlife officials in India cut open pipe to free cobra trapped inside

Wildlife officials in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, cut open a pipe to free a cobra that had become stuck inside.

Locals had called the Animal Rescue Society after finding the poisonous snake in an abandoned pipe.

Akash Jadhav and his team arrived and began prodding the snake in an attempt to lure it out.

The rescuers then carefully started breaking the pipe around the snake's body.

After 30 minutes the cobra was eventually removed from the pipe and put into a bag before being released into the wild.

Jadhav said: "There was dirt inside the pipe and that seemed to have trapped the cobra making it almost immobile.

As it was just stressed and not injured, we could send it back to the forest.” This footage was filmed in April 2020.