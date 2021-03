Pothole season: Aurora has filled 2000+ this year

C.R.V.THE CAMRY, AND ALTIMA.HAVE YOU HIT A POTHOLE LATELY,IT IS POTHOLE SEASON.JAYSON, ALWAYS THE WORST FEELINGWHEN YOU HEAR THAT, WHEN YOU GOOVER THE POTHOLE.WHAT CAUSES ALL OF THIS?Jayson: YOU KNOW THE CAR WILL BEPARTIALLY DAMAGED BECAUSE OF IT,MAYBE WRECK THE TIRES,ALIGNMENT.IT STARTS WITH WATER.IT GETS IN THE SMALL FACES, THEWATER GETS INTO THE CRACKS ANDFREEZES, EXPANDS THOSE CRACKS,AND THEN THE PLOWS AND THEVEHICLES THAT GO ACROSS THEAREAS THEN FURTHER DAMAGE THEROADWAYS, AND THEN YOU HAVETHESE, WELL, BIGGER POTHOLES.I'M STARTING TO SEE THEM AROUNDMY NEIGHBORHOOD, ARE YOU SEEINGTHEM AROUND YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?IN AURORA, YOU ARE SEEING THEM,TOO.WE ASKED THE STREET OPERATIONSMANAGER ABOUT THE POTHOLESTHERE, AND SAYS THIS SEASONSTARTED SLOWLY BUT IT'S BEEN SODRY.IF YOU SEE A POTHOLE, AURORAWANTS TO KNOW ABOUT IT.