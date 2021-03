Starmer looking forward to playing football as lockdown ease

Labour leader Keir Starmer says he's looking forward to playing his first game of five-a-side football for some time, as Covid restrictions ease in England.

But he warns that people should still act with caution, adding that the government's quarantine system was not adequate.

Report by Alibhaiz.

