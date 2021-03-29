Student dies after crew boat capsizes during practice

One student is dead and another is missing after a collegiate crew club boat capsized with five students aboard during practice Sunday morning, according to Iowa State University.
CNN affiliate KCCI reports.
A team of five students were practicing on Little Wall Lake on Sunday morning when their boat capsized. One student was killed and..