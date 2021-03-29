Getting Pregnant At 13 Doesn’t Mean I'm A Bad Mum | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

MADDIE Lambert, 17, is the teen mom who got pregnant at 13 and had daughter Everly when she was just 14 years old.

Maddie looks at her experience in a positive light: “I found out I was pregnant, which would be the end of most teenagers' lives but it was just the beginning of mine and it saved mine.” The mother from Fort Worth, Texas has faced judgement ever since from people questioning her parenting ability all because of her age.

However, with the support of her family she has never let this affect her.

Maddie took the negativity and flipped it, when people told her: “You need to go have an abortion” or “You're ruining your life” she took a different mindset and explains: “This is making my life.

This is going to make or break me, and it's not going to break me.” Maddie lives at home with her mother, stepfather and four siblings who all help look after Everly.

Maddie set up a successful YouTube channel to talk about her experiences, highlighting the good, the bad and the ugly, and has been an inspiration to other young women.

No topic is off conversation and Maddie has always been keen to show the realities of being a teen mom.

Maddie’s relationship with ex boyfriend and Everly’s father Isaac has seen its ups and downs over the years but the pair are now in a good place.

Today, we see them talk about their past, before making some content for Maddie’s channel discussing how they handled being teen parents and co-parenting.

Social: https://www.instagram.com/maddieelambertt/ https://www.youtube.com/c/MaddieLambert/featured