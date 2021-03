Low-key Holi celebrations in Shimla amid COVID-19

People of Shimla celebrated Holi mostly at their homes as the Himachal Pradesh government banned public celebration of the festival.

This year, fewer tourists have turned up in Shimla to celebrate Holi amid the ban.

However, people were seen celebrating the festival in a decent manner.

Not only in Himachal Pradesh, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.