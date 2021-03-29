Czech man without any arms shows how he cuts wood with an axe

This man living in Golčův Jeníkov, the Czech Republic, who lost his arms in an accident shows how he chops wood with an axe.

Petr Schneider, 38, is filmed as he manages to lift up and balance a large log on his shoulder.

The 38-year-old then holds the axe in between his chin and chest before swinging at the logs.

Schneider lost both his arms after falling from a roof near an unsecured transformer station.

He had received an electric shock after grabbing onto a wire.

He said: "They took me to our hospital and took them by helicopter to Prague, where the Prague University Hospital in Královské Vinohrady specializes in burns.

"Despite all the efforts of doctors and nurses, and strong antibiotics, I got bone marrow in my wounds and gradually began to amputate parts of my hands."