Scam Central 3-29

Tri-state - as several residents have received calls offering to buy their homes -- without them being listed for sale.

This morning -- oana schneider with the tri- state better business bureau joins us - to discuss what we need to look out for.... good morning to you....*so this guy named "steve" is calling people -- saying he wants to buy their house without any repairs.

It seems like a great deal -- but the house is not listed for sale.

What is "steve" trying to get?*the scammers have also been known to tell people they know someone close to them -- maybe a co- worker or family member.

What are some of the red flags that would alert us that to not give this person our personal information?

