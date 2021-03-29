Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 29, 2021

Scam Central 3-29

Credit: WEVV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Scam Central 3-29
Scam Central 3-29
News on Recent Scam

Tri-state - as several residents have received calls offering to buy their homes -- without them being listed for sale.

This morning -- oana schneider with the tri- state better business bureau joins us - to discuss what we need to look out for.... good morning to you....*so this guy named "steve" is calling people -- saying he wants to buy their house without any repairs.

It seems like a great deal -- but the house is not listed for sale.

What is "steve" trying to get?*the scammers have also been known to tell people they know someone close to them -- maybe a co- worker or family member.

What are some of the red flags that would alert us that to not give this person our personal information?

The first social worker for e-v- residents have received calls offering to buy their homes -- without them being listed for sale.

This morning -- oana schneider with the tri- state better business bureau joins us - to discuss what we need to look out for.... good morning to you....*so this guy named "steve" is calling people -- saying he wants to buy their house without any repairs.

It seems like a great deal -- but the house is not listed for sale.

What is "steve" trying to get?*the scammers have also been known to tell people they know someone close to them -- maybe a co- worker or family member.

What are some of the red flags that would alert us that to not give this person our personal

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

GDK test to post

GDK test to post

WTVQ Lexington, KY

gdk test to clip video longer than 25 min