Scam Central 3-29

‘Judicial inquiry against Central agencies unfortunate’: Rajnath Singh in Kerala
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Kerala government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution by issuing..
Tri-state - as several residents have received calls offering to buy their homes -- without them being listed for sale.
This morning -- oana schneider with the tri- state better business bureau joins us - to discuss what we need to look out for.... good morning to you....*so this guy named "steve" is calling people -- saying he wants to buy their house without any repairs.
It seems like a great deal -- but the house is not listed for sale.
What is "steve" trying to get?*the scammers have also been known to tell people they know someone close to them -- maybe a co- worker or family member.
What are some of the red flags that would alert us that to not give this person our personal information?
The first social worker for e-v- residents have received calls offering to buy their homes -- without them being listed for sale.
This morning -- oana schneider with the tri- state better business bureau joins us - to discuss what we need to look out for.... good morning to you....*so this guy named "steve" is calling people -- saying he wants to buy their house without any repairs.
It seems like a great deal -- but the house is not listed for sale.
What is "steve" trying to get?*the scammers have also been known to tell people they know someone close to them -- maybe a co- worker or family member.
What are some of the red flags that would alert us that to not give this person our personal
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Kerala government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution by issuing..
gdk test to clip video longer than 25 min