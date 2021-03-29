Monday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: DBI, GBDC

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, Designer Brands (DBI)'s Director, Joseph A.

Schottenstein, made a $3.85M buy of DBI, purchasing 273,099 shares at a cost of $14.11 a piece.

Schottenstein was up about 27.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DBI trading as high as $17.97 in trading on Monday.

Designer Brands is trading up about 10.8% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Chairman Lawrence E.

Golub bought $59,296 worth of Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $14.82 each.

Before this latest buy, Golub purchased GBDC on 60 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $16.74M at an average of $12.94 per share.

Golub Capital BDC is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday.

So far Golub is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.13.