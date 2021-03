George Floyd's brother hopes of conviction as trial begins

George Floyd's brother says he is expecting a conviction as the trial of the former police officer accused of the murder of Floyd gets underway in America.

Philonise Floyd adds: "It's a time for change, and that time is now." Report by Alibhaiz.

