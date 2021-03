Watch: 'Joota maar' Holi with shoes played in UP's Shahjahanpur, no distancing

While many places in India practised caution on Holi amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival was celebrated with full fervour in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

The city's residents played 'joota maar' Holi with shoes.

Social distancing was apparently not followed.

'Joota maar' Holi reportedly involves the designation of one person as 'laat sahab' who is seated on a cart and showered with shoes and colour as his procession passes through the streets.

