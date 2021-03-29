What you need to know: March 29

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Monday, March 29.

Police..

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

We are following breaking news - chico police arrested three people... and an employee was knocked unconscious at 'quackers' bar on east avenue.

This is video from outside the bar sunday night.

Police say the three suspects are now facing public intoxication charges and may face battery charges.

Witnesses confirmed to action news now that the arrests came after a fight broke out... the ambulance left the scene with its sirens and lights on ... but we don't know the extent of any injuries.## breaking news overnight- the chp is investigating a deadly shooting on interstate 5 in sacramento it happened sunday in the southbound lanes ..

Between arena boulevard to interstate 80.

Officers confirm one man was killed in the shooting and another person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The chp said the shooting does not appear to be random.### happening today- don't think about starting a burn pile in your backyard..

Cal fire butte county is cancelling all residential burning today... the agency says a high wind advisory could bring winds up to 35 miles per hour -- with gusts expected to be up to 50 miles per hour.

As of right now they are continuing ahg burns the ban is set to lasts until tuesday morning at least..

Cal fire is working to put out a wildfire..

Burning in siskyou county... fanned by gusty winds...the refuge fire grew to 873 acres sunday..

It is now 80% contained..

Cal fire says the fire started saturday..

In the lower klamath wildlife refuge..

Near lower klamath lake and dorris brownell roads.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation..

There is no report of any immediate threat to homes.## happening today - a celebration of vietnam veterans by a regional organization.

At noon today..

Post 1-67 of the american legion is conducting a ceremony in celebration of all vietnam veterans.

It will be held at the corner of main and pin streets in red bluff.

### in just a few hours..

The murder trial of a former minneapolis police officer begins... derek chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection to the death of george floyd.

Jury selection lasted nearly three weeks... and the judge says the trial could take anywhere from two to four weeks..

And security has been tightened around the hennepin county government center where the trail is being held.### happening today- senator ted cruz will tour a migrant facility in dallas, texas the senator will tour the the kay bailey hutchison convention center where thousands of migrants are being housed.

Cruz recently led a senate delegation on a tour of the texas-mexico border in the rio grande valley.

Today's tour is closed to press at the direction of the biden