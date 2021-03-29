Kerala opposition leader urged EC to follow HC order over 'electoral list'

After Kerala High Court directed the Election Commission to ensure that voters with multiple entries vote only once in the upcoming state assembly elections, Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala on March 29 urged CEC to follow HC directions and do the needful for transparent polls.

"It's a fraud on democracy.

How can the EC go with this electoral roll?

Bogus voters are now included in the list.

Kerala HC has directed EC to ensure that a citizen votes only once.

I urge CEC to follow HC directions and do the needful for transparent polls," he said to media persons.

"There's a secret understanding between BJP and CPM.

CPM wants another 5 years while BJP wants 10 seats, everybody knows about it.

People are not fools, they will give a befitting reply to BJP and CPM's unholy alliance," he added.

The state Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in single phase on April 06.