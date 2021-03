Floyd family kneels for 8 minutes 46 seconds outside courthouse

Rev.

Al Sharpton, attorney Benjamin Crump and members of George Floyd’s family knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds outside the Minneapolis courthouse to commemorate the time Derek Chauvin was originally reported to have stayed on Floyd’s head and neck.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.