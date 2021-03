The Indiana State Department of Health says all Hoosiers age 30-years-old and up can now schedule their appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Indiana has just extended covid-19 vaccine eligibility to include hoosiers age 30 and up.

The expansion allows more than 840 thousand people to sign up for appointments starting today.

Eligibility will expand again on wednesday to include everyone over the