PM hopeful UK will see through Covid roadmap to freedom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is nothing in the data that will cause the UK to deviate from its Covid roadmap although urged people to "remain humble in the face of nature".

He warns the third wave seen in Europe will inevitably lead to more infections, hospitalisations, and deaths.

Report by Alibhaiz.

