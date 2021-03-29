Skip to main content
Monday, March 29, 2021

Daviess County Public Schools Announce Graduation Dates For Class Of 2021

Credit: WEVV
Daviess County Public Schools announced Monday morning graduation ceremony dates for three high schools.

Public schools announcing - their graduation ceremony dates for three of their high schools.... starting may 25th - apollo high school will host their graduation at eagle stadium at 7pm.... then on may 27th - heritage park high school - hosting their ceremony at the owensboro convention center starting at 4:00pm.... daviess county high school - will also have their ceremony on may 27th - at reid stadium starting at 7:00pm.... for a complete list of times and locations - you can head to our website at w-e-v- v dot com....

