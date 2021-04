WB polls: Mamata Banerjee use filthy language, says Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, from Nandigram constituency, on March 29, said CM Mamata will make history when she runs away after losing in Bengal polls.

"I won't respond to her.

She uses filthy language.

Mamata Banerjee's statements won't make any impact here.

She'll get a befitting reply.

She'll make history when she runs away after losing.

I would suggest her to get printed letter-pads with ex-MLA written on it."