Vietnamese farmer builds floating rafts made from 1,000 plastic bottles to transport people and agricultural products

A farmer in Hau Giang province, Vietnam, has created a floating raft to help transport people and agricultural products across lakes.

Taking advantage of the many plastic bottles discarded in the field, Le Van Hieu put together small rafts made from 1,000 plastic bottles and large rafts of about 2,500 bottles.

The rafts helped many farmers save money while protecting the environment at the same time.

Hieu has built nearly 30 rafts, donated them to relatives, and sold them to local farmers.

The bigger rafts can carry up to 16 people and two motorbikes.

Hieu encourages his neighbors and many others to help gather as many bottles as they can.

Hieu says in the video: "Doing this has a lot of conveniences, firstly about the environment where we can collect the garbage and the agricultural materials that we throw away.

The second thing is to be able to make tools to go back and forth across the river in a stable time.

In the past, when we used to build or buy boats, they would be damaged in a year or two.

This one has a longer life expectancy." "This is very convenient to travel around, its load is almost no less than a normal boat, so I can use it all as well as rub rice, transport seeds, tools." This video was filmed on March 1, 2021.