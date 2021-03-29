New York Vaccine Eligibility Expands To 30+ March 30

New York has moved to dramatically increase those eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.
People 30+ will be eligible as of Tuesday, March 30, and people 16+ will be eligible as of April 6.
New York has moved to dramatically increase those eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.
People 30+ will be eligible as of Tuesday, March 30, and people 16+ will be eligible as of April 6.
New York is opening up vaccine eligibility to everyone in the state. The announcement was made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) Monday..
Mayor Bill de Blasio holds latest briefing on coronavirus recovery and vaccine rollout in New York City.