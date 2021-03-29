Trial begins of police officer over George Floyd death

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ‘squeezed life out of’ George Floyd, the prosecution claims in opening statements as Chauvin's murder trial got under way.Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors that Chauvin “didn’t let up, he didn’t get up” even after Mr Floyd said 27 times that he could not breathe and went motionless.
George Floyd killing: Derek Chauvin's trial begins
The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, has started.