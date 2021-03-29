2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness First Look

The Outback Wilderness increases ground clearance over the Outback by 0.8 inches, from 8.7 to 9.5.

That's seriously tall.

Along with it comes more suspension travel and a slightly wider track thanks to exclusive matte black 17 x 7.0 alloys.

The tough-looking 225/65-R17 Yokohama Geolandar All-Terrains that accompany them even sport-raised white letters as a throwback to the original Outback.

Wilderness models build upon Onyx models, which means the turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer comes standard.

The delivery of its 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm through a CVT smooth and lag-free, and there’s no reason not to expect the same here.

For the full story head over to Autoblog.com