New Hartford Rotary collects shoes

The New Hartford Rotary Club has collected more than 4,000 pairs of shoes to help build economies in developing countries by sending the footwear to start-up businesses.

Shoe donations and today those shoes are now off to new owners.

The rotary club collected over 4 thousand pairs of shoes and this morning they were loaded onto a truck where they'll be shipped to an organizer in florida.

The shoes will then be shipped to central america and other points around the globe to benefit areas facing economic hardship.

"really there's people that dont have shoes in some of these locations where the shoes are going.

It also helps them with their economy because it is bringing business to small businesses and also it gives them shoes to wear."

The rotary club also receives a small financial incentive from holding this shoe drive.

The money they get from this will then be pumped back into our community.

Still ahead-- a look at georgia's