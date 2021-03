Next weekend is the perfect time to check in on Washington DC's famous cherry blossoms. The National Park Service says the first week of April is the peak bloom of the capital's cherry blossom trees.

FOUND A NEW FAMILY.NEXT WEEKEND IS THEPERFECT TIME TO CHECK IN ONWASHINGTON D-C’S FAMOUS CHERRYBLOSSOMS... A GIFT FROM JAPANIN 1912..THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICESAYS THE FIRST WEEK OF APRIL ISTHE PEAK BLOOM OF THE CAPITAL’SCHERRY BLOSSOM TREES.THE N-P-S SPECIFICALLYSAYS IT COULD HAPPEN BETWEENAPRIL 2ND AND APRIL 5TH.THEY PLAN ON HAVING TOLIMIT ACCESS TO THE AREA DURINGTHE BLOOM BUT ARE ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO VISIT THE SITEVIRTUALLY INSTEAD OF IN PERSON.THEY SAY IF TOO MANYPEOPLE SHOW UP... THEY AR