Mom to Mom: DIY Easter Basket

Today on Mom to Mom, we have a budget friendly Easter basket idea for teens.

- these diy easter baskets are- easy on the budget.

Super easy- if you're needing - a last second idea and it's kid- approved.

Very easy to make - - - this.

So basically, what you- want to do is go to the store - and get the movie theater cotto- candy, any kind of you- - - - think your child would like.- four boxes is all you need.

The- you need some nerds on a- - - rope so we can create a little- handle.

Obviously we need some- grass, some fun - eggs, and cut out a piece of- cardboard.- - - - now, we'll start to put it- together.

First, you want to- take your hot glue gun and glue- all - - - - four candy boxes together to- make a square.

Then you're goin- to cut your - cardboard piece to fit the- bottom of the candy boxes, hot- glue that on.

Next, glue the- ends of the nerd ropes to kind- of make a handle, one to each - side.

So let it dry.- - - - once you've let it sit there fo- a few minutes, then you can - stuff it with your easter - - - grass.

Then take the eggs that- you have, put any kind of candy- in it that you like.

And- then you have a nice diy easter- basket for your teens.

So if- you're in a pinch or- you need a more budget friendly- idea, hopefully this one works- - - out well for you.

And i know- your kids are going to love it.- if you happen to have some- ideas, we'd love- for you to share them on our- facebook page and we'll see you-