Golden Retriever pup gets super excited to see his bestie, the delivery driver

This is the incredibly sweet moment when a UPS driver greets a Golden Retriever dog named Remington after the dog enters his delivery truck.

The two have a great friendship, and Remington even gets treats anytime his owners get a delivery.

The heartwarming moment was captured in Burlington, Wisconsin on March 17.