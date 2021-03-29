Here's How to Have an Eco-Friendly Easter

Every Easter, families use a lot of plastic eggs and fake plastic grass.

Here are some tips to celebrate the holiday while ditching the plastic.

Try using eco-friendly eggs and grass.

Paper and wooden eggs are reusable and can be painted with your family the day before the holiday.

Eco Eggs made from recycled plastic are also available at select retailers.

Buy a durable basket.

Instead of a cheap plastic basket, choose a sturdy basket that will last for years.

Baskets with replaceable liners are also available, so you can swap out the pattern in a few years.

Instead of plastic toys, stuff the basket with other eco-friendly options.

Some alternative ideas include puzzle pieces, magnets, marbles and plant seeds