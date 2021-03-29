Hy-vee prep for vaccines

Expanding who can get the shot

allowing anyone sixteen or older to sign up for a covid shot.

"*vee says its pharmacies are more than ready to start vaccinating those sixteen year and older..

Director of public relations christina gayman says she expects higher demand than supply for at least the first few weeks which is why the store is asking customers to be patient.

She says each hy?

"*vee location is able to vaccinate about 100 people per day..

And all locations are ready for the at this point our teams are honestly honored to be part of this point in the process where we're hoping this will be an end to the pandemic so they're ready to vaccinate as many people as are interested.

Appointments need to be scheduled online in advance..

That can be done on hy?

"*vee's website.

