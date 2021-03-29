Illinois COVID-19 cases

"55"-percent.

Experts are monitoring covid-19 cases on the rise nationwide... we told you on friday... officials in illinois are watching this possible trend.

Some experts believe the data shows there "could" be another surge of cases in the state.

News 10's hannah follman gives us more insight on the recent rise in cases and how you can stay safe.

Patrece, rondrell.... according to the new york times... the seven day average for cases in illinois is over 2,200 cases per day.

This is the highest average the state has seen in over a month.

Officials are concerned that if this number keeps rising, we could see another surge of cases.

the new york times says covid-19 cases in illinois are up 43 percent in the last two weeks.

This is coupled by the fact that restrictions are easing across the country and more people are traveling "at this point it's pretty bad.

At this point our cases are really high still.

They are higher than they were in the beginning of the pandemic" dr. jo edwards is a physician at crawford memorial hospital in robinson illinois.

She says the faster spreading covid-19 variants are also contributing to this recent rise.

The biggest impact is left on more younger, unvaccinated people getting sick.

To prevent a serious spike she is encouraging the community prioritize others during this time.

"we are only as strong individually as we are as a community."

Dr. edwards is reminding everyone to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

Additionally, she is encouraging community members to get the vaccine.

.

All of these factors together will help reduce the changes of a possible surge.

"everyones tired of hearing it but i think they're going to be more tired of hearing it if this continues to go on for another year" governor prizker plans to open vaccine eligbility to all residents 16 and older beginning april 12.

Locally, some counties are already dropping eligibility requirements.

To see those requirements, you can head over to our website.

Thats wthitv dot com.

Reporting dot com.

hannah follman news 10.