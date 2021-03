All Coloradans 16+ Will Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Friday

All Coloradans aged 16 and over will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday, Gov.

Jared Polis announced Monday.

Coloradans aged 16 or 17 may get the Pfizer vaccine, but not the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine.

None of the vaccines have been approved for people 15 and younger.