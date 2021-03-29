For Many, Video Evidence Shown During Derek Chauvin Trial Is Reopening Old Wounds

Many in the Black community are watching the trial of Derek Chauvin and realizing how revisiting the events of last year can trigger a lot of emotions, Reg Chapman reports (2:26).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 29, 2021
Many in the Black community are watching the trial of Derek Chauvin and realizing how revisiting the events of last year can trigger a lot of emotions, Reg Chapman reports (2:26).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 29, 2021
Jurors will hear opening arguments in the trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin, who stands accused of murdering George Floyd during an..