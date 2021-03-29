For Many, Video Evidence Shown During Derek Chauvin Trial Is Reopening Old Wounds
Many in the Black community are watching the trial of Derek Chauvin and realizing how revisiting the events of last year can trigger a lot of emotions, Reg Chapman reports (2:26).

