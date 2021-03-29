Now thieves are targeting auto dealerships to cut off their catalytic converters.

Have targeted a mitsubishi dealership twice this month to steal catalytic converters.

A local auto shop tells news 12's winston reed why this crime keeps happening locally.

This here is a catalytic converter which is prime real estate for thieves.

Maxi auto service say they have customers coming in on the daily because they're missing one of these.

So why are they so valuable?

"people have been buying scrap metal for years.

Some of these same recyclers buy used scrap metal and used catalytic converters."

Operations manager at maxi auto service steven stamey says recyclers have essentially created a black market for thieves.

"there's certain laws in place."

In tennessee, some scrap yard laws include keeping a copy of each transaction for three years and making a copy of the seller's drivers license.

Strict rules to protect the precious metals inside these converters like platinum rhodium.

"do you think they're selling it to local recyclers or people out of state?"

"you know my opinion... i'm of the opinion that it's both."

Mitsubishi motors on m-l-k has been hit twice this month.

Thieves slid under more than 30 cars and did more than 60 thousand dollars in damages.

In chattanooga, 197 converters have been stolen since january 1st.

Maxi auto service says you can protect your vehicle and your catalytic converter, by parking in well lit areas and checking your vehicle on the regular.

If you have a lifted vehicle, you need to be extra careful.

