Hamilton County Mayor announces the mask mandate will last only one more month.

Hamilton county mask mandate will come to an end in a month.

News 12s brian armstrong joins us live with the latest.

We were informed earlier today that hamilton county mayor jim coppinger was going to make an announcement regarding the fight against with covid-19, which lead to a lot of speculation about what it will mean for masks.

The mandate will be lifted and it will end on april 29.

Hamilton county mayor jim coppinger says masks were always temporarily.

The most important thing that we were looking forward to what is the availability of vaccinations.

And as you all know vaccinations are here.

Doctors say the mask mandate will still be in effect for another month as a means to allow enough time for everyone who wants to get vaccinated, can.

We've got a month those guys are going hard and again our goal is to get everyone vaccinated.

He says yes cases are down but, over the past few there has been another increases in cases.

He says this can be minimized by getting vaccinated.

Last weekend there were 19 patients at erlanger.

That's a far cry from the well over 100 at the peak but what was important is all 19 or vaccine eligible at that particular time.

Everyone 16 and older in hamilton county is eligible for a vaccination.

Doctors says get whichever vaccination is available to you.

If you've had covid you should get the vaccine it will boost your immune response 1000 times.

And for long covid there are some studies now showing that after two doses of vaccine some of the symptoms look to get better.

Doctor bryan johnson says for kids in the hamilton county school system masks and i'll still be worn through the rest of the school year.

Our commitment is to keep the students on campus and mask and played a key role as well as social distancing and washing hands and those other healthy practices.

So we will continue that through the remainder of the school year.

Companies can still require masks even after the april 29th deadline.

Medical experts do strongly recommend to keep wearing a mask if you are not vaccinated.

