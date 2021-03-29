Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 29, 2021

New York police officer gets caught filming a TikTok dance

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:18s 0 shares 1 views
New York police officer gets caught filming a TikTok dance
New York police officer gets caught filming a TikTok dance

Jenny A.

Is outside on her balcony when she sees two NYPD police officers outside.

One police officer is doing the "Savage Love" TikTok dance while the other one films him on April 18, 2020.

Jenny A.

Is outside on her balcony when she sees two NYPD police officers outside.

One police officer is doing the "Savage Love" TikTok dance while the other one films him on April 18, 2020.

You might like