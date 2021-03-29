Memorial administering Pfizer first dose vaccines in Diamondhead

- today at the diamondhead- activity center, memorial - prepared first dose covid - vaccines to those 16 years- old and older.- the pfizer vaccine is the only- brand of covid vaccine- available to teenagers over 16.- for teens 16 and over to be - vaccinated they must be - accompanied by an adult, simila- to any other medical- encounter.- at the diamondhead activity - center 400 covid- appointments were scheduled and- memorial prepared 200 - vaccines for any walk ins.- - lynn bourdin, memorial- population- health nurse: - - - - "we plan to put out about 400 - that were scheduled and then we- have capability for - about 200 walk in.

We had a - couple of good rushes but it- doesn't seem like anybody is- having to wait too long we are- watching them for 15 minutes- - - - afterward just to make sure tha- they're safe but over all the - flow has been smooth here, it's- a good- location and a good set up."- tomorrow memorial will return t- diamondhead - activity center to give second- dose vaccines to those they - vaccinated 3 weeks