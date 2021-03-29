6pm Humane Dog Award 03.29.2021

A CENTRAL KENTUCKY DOG IS IN THE RUNNING FOR A PRESTIGIOUS AWARD.

Dog is in the running for a prestigious award.

Matilda is a 4-year- old lab-golden retriever mix who works for casa of lexington.

She is up for the 20- 21 american humane hero dog award in the therapy dog category.

According to casa of lexington... matilda helps abused and neglected children by helping them calm down and open up about abusive experiences they have had.

The winner of the competition also gets to make an appearance on the hallmark channel.

The public can vote through may 6 at herodogawards- dot-org.

