5pm Trooper Teddy Bears 03.29.2021

Hope people will add a little something extra to their easter baskets this year.

abc 36 news white trooper teddy bear now on sale money raised goes to "trooper teddy bear project" these trooper teddy bears went on sale today.

Money raised from the sale of the bears goes to the trooper teddy bear project... which provides teddy bears to children in traumatic situations.

The bears cost $14.99 and will be on sale through april 4th.

