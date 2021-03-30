Kiss Kiss... Bang Bang Movie (1966)

Kiss Kiss... Bang Bang Movie (1966) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kirk Warren, a former spy, is to be executed because he tried to steal a million dollars.

But he is saved by Colonel Smithson because Sir Wilcox has prepared a mission for him.

Warren has to steal a secret formula in Switzerland and try to expose the real identity of Mr. X.

Kirk leaves London and Alina, his girl, together with three clumsy friends to accomplish his not so secret mission.

But Kirk's great love is always a million dollars and not a secret formula.

A film by Duccio Tessari with Giuliano Gemma, George Martin, Lorella De Luca