Death Walks At Midnight Movie (1972)

Death Walks At Midnight Movie (1972) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A model takes part in a paid experiment using drugs where she manages to oneirocally reconstruct the murder of a woman.

The news, made public in a magazine, prevents her from finding work and causes her other problems besides.

What is more, the police fail to believe her, since the victim in question was supposed to have committed suicide.

At this point, she is destined to become the next victim of the murderer.

A film by Luciano Ercoli with Nieves Navarro, Simón Andreu, Peter Martell