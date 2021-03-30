High school graduation plans released for the Jackson County School District

As more school districts on the Coast are announcing their graduation plans for the class of 2021, some guidelines have changed for graduates of Jackson County high schools.

- - for the jackson county school - district's three high schools,- graduation is fast approaching- for the class of 2021.- sot-raina holmes: principal,- vancleave high school - "we're really looking forward t a more normal-like graduation - ceremony this year, - and our students are really - excited."

Class of 2020 graduates for st.- martin, vancleave, and- east central were able to have - - - - graduation at the coast coliseu- under covid-19 guidelines and - with four guests per graduate.- this year, the venue will remai- the same, but now, six- guests per graduate will be - allowed as part of the new- rules.- sot- dr. todd boucher: assistan- superintendent.

- "a lot of that is mandated by covid regulations from the- governor, as well as- what the coliseum is allowing u- to do."

Vancleave high school principal- raina holmes says with kids - - - - back in school this spring, the- planning process for- their big day has been much - easier.

- sot-raina holmes- "we actually had a meeting last week, we were able to give them- a lot of the- guidelines and meet with them a- a whole and prepare them for th- dress code and- things that we didn't really ge- to sit down and prepare them fo- last year that we had - to use information systems like- remind and things like that."

District leaders say they will- remain in communication - with coliseum officials - throughout graduation - season and ensure that safety - guidelines are- being followed.

- sot-dr. todd boucher- "we're going to follow what the coliseum dictates, and we're- just going to make it a - wonderful experience for all of- the students."

And with some time to go before- crossing the stage, - teachers are keeping kids - focused before they begin the - next chapter.

- sot-raina holmes- "they're so excited and you kno they're at that point where - they're ready to go,- but there's so many last-minute- things they've got to take care- of, and so it's our - job to keep our thumbs on them- and let them know it's not over- yet."

In vancleave, grant chighizola,- news 25.-