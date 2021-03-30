EXCLUSIVE: Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising shares her side of residency story

She talked exclusively with News 18 to share her side of the story regarding her residency, and shared proof.

Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising is speaking out after accusations have risen that she does not reside in the township.

Out after accusations have risen that she does not reside in the township.

She talked exclusively with news 18's anna darling to share her side of the story regarding her residency...and shared proof.

"innocent people shouldn't quit their job because they've been bullied and harassed" trustee jennifer teising is defending herself against claims that she no longer lives in the township.

"all of this sparked from an article in our local tabloid that claimed that i was not a resident of west lafayette."

The township board called for teising to resign in december.

They claimed that teising sold her home in june and eventually moved to florida.

"i don't really understand where this is coming from.

I have always unequivocally stated that i am a resident of west lafayette" documents teising showed news 18 indicated that she did sell her home on princess drive in june.

Her lease agreement and moving company records show she moved out in june and started renting a home on knox drive starting july 1st.

She is currently registered to vote at the knox drive address.

Stand up: "teising says this situation has taken some scary turns for her.

She says she has received several anonymous death threats and hate messages from people" "they say horrible things like i hope you kill your self" while her permanent residency continued to be in west lafayette, she says she took advantage of working remotely to travel in her rv to visit family and friends in several locations.

"i've spoken with lawyers now and i've consulted with several people and a residency expert in the state of indiana for elected officials specifically" she isn't letting the push back deter her.

And is turning her focus to the important work ahead of finding a funding source for the fire department.

"lots of things in life are hard, but that doesn't mean i'm going to quit.

I never quit.

And i'm going to make sure we get done what we set out to get done in wabash township" anna darling news 18.

Teising says they have two options as they move forwardwitg plan: raise taxes or forfeit services.

She says there is a feedback form on the wabash township trustee website that she would like people to fill out.

Find a link to that on our website, wlfi.com lafayette urban ministry is expanding