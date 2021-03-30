Matthew Fanelli sentenced to 30 years in prison

Two victims came to speak about their experience.

Were present and had some difficult things to share -- but did matthew fanelli have anything to say for what he did?

Well -- he didn't say much but after the judge told him he hopes he finds some meaning to his life while he's behind bars -- fanelli nodded his head and said he hopes so too and was escorted out by josephine county sheriffs.

Fanelli was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

He is serving time for each count that involved a victim.

The victim jennifer murphy who was pepper sprayed and assaulted by fanelli brought in photos of what he looked like at the time of the crime to support how frightened she was in the moment when she thought she may not live to see another day.

I heard bam bam bam bam bam, and then i thought i didn't have any idea what that was the door was open but i didn't have any idea what was going on murphy's significant other -- michael hannan who was shot and severly injured by fanelli says he doesn't believe fanelli will change and if he does ever make it out of prison -- people could be in danger.

And his 30 year sentence will be followed by an additional 36 months for possession of a