Oneonta explores closing Main Street once again

With covid 19 social distancing restrictions in effect, these businesses are limited to the number of people who could actually dine inside their establishments.

Restaurants and café’s along Main Street would be able to place tables in the street, allowing for more customers.

Shutting down main street during the summer.

Not for the whole summer, but on select saturdays.

Mayor gary herzig cautioned though that there are still many uncertainties when it comes to mass gatherings due to the coronavirus.

"at this time i don't believe the city is in a positon to be issuing any permits for any kinds of public gatherings.

That will hopefully change as the spring goes on.

We certainly hope we can have a summer as close to normal as possible.

Hopefully we can have people get together, but we won't know until we get further along."

The city closed main street for a few saturdays last summer to allow for outdoor dining, and businesses there say it helped them tremendously during a very difficult time.

