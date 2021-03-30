Local Vietnam Vets honored at Veterans Shrine on Monday

However, Monday marked Vietnam War Veterans day, and local vets got the chance to be honored at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne.

Walking through the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, heroes of many different wars are honored.

Tonight -- across the U.S., the men and women who fought in the Vietnam War were honored for their service.

Here in Fort Wayne, some of those vets got a special look at how those who gave their life will be honored here locally.

Veterans gathered with their family and friends at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine earlier this evening to pay their respects to those who served in the Vietnam War, a war that saw over 58-thousand lives lost, and today was also a chance to see how those who served will be honored in the future.

But today -- belonged to vietnam war vets.

Robert thomas from the shrine says important for every veteran to be honored, but especially those who served during vietnam.

They came back to face a nation that kind of turned its back on the military completely at that point, and those guys felt neglected and left behind, and we want to honor that and bring back to let them know that yes, we do care.

The shrine hosted a memorial service to thank Vietnam vets.

One of those vets on hand, was ed placencia.

Who served in the 173rd airborne division and was part of a battle that saw him lose 141 comrades and many more lost to the mental trauma of the war.

So a day like today is special for him to see them everyday, and now that our country is finally recognizing them and patting them on the back and telling them good job. I just think it's well past due time.

I just think it well past due time.

Those at the ceremony also got to see a special exhibit.

The eighty percent replica of the vietnam wall is currently under construction.

Soon, with more than 58-thousand names... all lost in the war come out here as often as i could just to see it happen and then once this base of this wall started going up...it brought a tear to my eye.

So while the goal of today was to honor vietnam veterans, the shrine hopes to keep a new found appreciation for vietnam veterans for years to come.

The grounds here at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum are open year around and the Vietnam Wall replica will be finished and shown to the public in a ceremony around Memorial Day.

Reporting live in