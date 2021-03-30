Possible Fourth Covid Wave

New 1's kourtney williams has more.

Sot but right now im scared cdc director rochelle walensky making an emotional plea today... asking for everyone to continue following the cdc guidelines for social distancing as the covid-19 pandemic continues.sot and so im asking you to just hold on a little longer to get vaccinated when you can so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends.the ceo of leading health care of louisiana tells me he agrees with walensky.

H's ready to get back to normal...sot but unfortunately we still have more work to do and so it is troubling and it just is going to require us to pull up our boot straps and deal with this rovira says everyone should get vaccinated if able.

Sot the governor as of today h's opened it up for everyone 16 and above and so take advantage of this opportunity do't hesitate get vaccinated university of louisiana at lafayette graduate student dionte franklin says if we were to have a fourth wave of covid it would't impact him too much... sot ...h's also keeping in mind local business.i think that a fourth wave would do a lot of damage to local like maybe small town businesses i'll probably impact the school pretty hard i'll impact my friends and family pretty hard too health care workers are urging everyone to continue practicing the cdc guidelines such as wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing.

