Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Reviewing 2021 Alabama Basketball

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Reviewing 2021 Alabama Basketball
Reviewing 2021 Alabama Basketball
Tide out of tourney, ending a historic year

Hat on from this year.

Fist sec tournament title since 1991.

They won the regular season.... thast the first since 2002.

Finished the regular season ranked fifth int he ap poll.

That ties the program high... the crimson tide won 26 games this season, which was tied the second-most wins in program history.

Capped it off with the first sweet 16 appearence since 2004.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

Boys' Sweet Sixteen Preview

Boys' Sweet Sixteen Preview

WTVQ Lexington, KY

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - After it was canceled due to the pandemic last season, the KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen returns to Rupp Arena..