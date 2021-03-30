Reviewing 2021 Alabama Basketball

Tide out of tourney, ending a historic year

Hat on from this year.

Fist sec tournament title since 1991.

They won the regular season.... thast the first since 2002.

Finished the regular season ranked fifth int he ap poll.

That ties the program high... the crimson tide won 26 games this season, which was tied the second-most wins in program history.

Capped it off with the first sweet 16 appearence since 2004.