Tuesday, March 30, 2021

11pm FORT BOONESBOROUGH CLOSURE 03.29.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
THE CAMPGROUND AT FORT BOONESBOROUGH STATE PARK IN RICHMOND WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL AUGUST, BECAUSE OF FLOODING.

According to the park.... there's a lot of damage at the campground, from the recent kentucky river flood... and repairs need to be made.

The campground will be closed until august first.

The picnic area and trails will closed until may

